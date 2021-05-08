Kevin Galvin

A four-year-old boy from New York has left his family with a huge bill after secretly ordering more than two thousand euro worth of SpongeBob ice pops from Amazon.

Noah Bryant’s mother was told she wouldn’t be issued a refund for the purchase of 51 cases of Spongebob ice lollies, totalling a whopping $2,618.85

Noah had the cases shipped to his Aunt’s house, the cheeky devil!


A Go Fund Me page set up to help cover the cost has raised more than 11-thousand euro.

His family say any remaining funds will go towards paying for his education.

 

