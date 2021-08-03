Additional reporting by Kevin Galvin

A new project will see four Waterford schools having the option to share staff and receive further funding.

They’ll be encouraged to identify common challenges and receive funding under the two-year initiative.

Six clusters across Waterford, Galway, Donegal, Kerry and Wicklow are being formed, made up of between 3 and 5 schools.

The Irish Times reports that national schools in Ballycurrane, Grange, Clashmore and Gaelscoil Naomh Parthalán (Par-ta-lawn) in Kinsalebeg will take part as the first cluster in the South-East.

Among the options for the are sharing teachers, organising ‘common activities’ – including special needs education – and bringing a number of schools under the management of one principal.