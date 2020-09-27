A south Dublin Gaelcholáiste has been ranked as the top secondary school in the country out of 400 schools, that’s according to the Sunday Times Best Schools Guide 2020.

97.5 percent of Coláiste Íosagáin’s students are progressing to level three education.

Two Tipperary schools made it to the top 50, with Rockwell College in Cashel ranking 38th and Ursuline Secondary School Thurles ranking 43rd.

In the top 100, four other South East schools were listed.

Loreto Secondary School in Wexford was ranked 77th. St Mary’s Secondary Schools, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary placed 86th. In 89th place was Coláiste Bríde, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford and ranked at 91 was Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, Askea, Co. Carlow.