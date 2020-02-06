Photo: Arán Artisan Bakery & Bistro

Are you hankering for some blueberry pancakes, a good Eggs Benedict or just a old slap up Irish fry?

You don’t have to go far, as the South-East has no fewer than four separate eateries nominated for Ireland’s Best Breakfast 2020.

The awards, run in association with Fáilte Ireland, will recognize the best cafés, restaurants, and hotels, who make that extra special effort for the most important meal of the day.

The Huntington Castle in Clonegal, Co Carlow, Arán Artisan Bakery & Bistro in Kilkenny, Fethard’s Dooks Fine Foods, and The Little Milk Company, Waterford have all been nominated for the award as part of the Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards.

On Monday 17th February the award winners will be announced, which also includes the Brunch Award – which will see the winner chosen by the public following a vote, plus a special Sustainability Award given to one outstanding venue.