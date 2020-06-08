A further 4 people with Covid19 have died here.

9 new cases have also been announced.

It brings the death toll in this country to 1,683 while there have been 25,207 confirmed cases.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 6 June (25,198 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,322 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 411 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,073 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,158 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,423 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “It has been 100 days since we reported our first case of COVID-19.

“Since then, it has been the collective effort of our health service and general public that has limited the spread of the virus. As we enter Phase 2, it is vital to keep up a compliance with public health advice.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Last week there were 16 clusters notified in private houses. If you or someone in your household experiences ‘flu like symptoms – a cough, temperature, shortness of breath or a change in taste in smell – please do not adopt a wait and see approach – isolate and contact your GP without delay”

Dr Siobhán Ni Bhriain, Consultant Psychiatrist and HSE Integrated Care Lead, said; “A growing majority (62%) of adults feel that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. This is not a guarantee and especially so if public health behaviours are not adopted by all of us.

“Decision making on an individual level, particularly around socializing and crowd participation, is required of all of us in this new phase of restrictions.”