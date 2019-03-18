Four men have been killed and a fifth seriously injured following incidents on the roads last night and this morning.

Two men died following a single-vehicle crash on the R173 at Carlingford in Co Louth — that road has been sealed off for a crash investigation team.

A motorcyclist in his forties crashed along Whitestown Way in Tallaght, south Dublin at 7 am this morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A further two of the incidents involved pedestrians, aged in their twenties.

One man is dead following a collision on Moneynick Road, Toome, Co.Antrim.

It’s believed he was hit by a car at around 8.20pm last night.

About fifteen minutes later, a man was struck by a car on Mary Street in the village of Drumlish, Co Longford.

The 24-year-old was taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar with what Gardaí have described as serious injuries — they’re appealing for witnesses.

