James Cox

Four people have been killed in a multi-car crash in Co Galway.

It happened near Junction 15 on the M6 motorway near Ballinasloe at around 7.15pm last night.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, while at least one other person has been hospitalised with minor injuries.

It’s believed a car had been travelling the wrong way down the motorway and hit two other vehicles.

The road is closed this morning between Junction 14 and 16 to allow for forensic examinations to take place.