Four Monster Energy drinks have been removed from sale in Ireland.

The move has been confirmed by the Food Safety Authority in Ireland citing high levels of the food additive propylene glycol as the reason for their removal.

The Ripper Juice Monster Energy + Juice, Lewis Hamilton Monster Energy, Espresso Monster Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot and the Espresso Monster Salted Carmel Triple Shot have been removed from sale in Ireland this week.

“Monster Energy is withdrawing all batches of four of its drinks as they contain too much propylene glycol. The implicated drinks are not expected to cause any harmful effects.”, a statement on the FSAI’s website reads.

The notice is relevant to all batches and all best before dates of the drinks.

Back in 2014, the NHS issued a warning on energy drinks like Monster and Red Bull through detailing information from a WHO review published in the Guardian.