James Cox

Four in five Irish smokers intend to quit in 2021 according to new HSE research.

It also found that people who stay off cigarettes for 28 days are five times more likely to quit smoking for good.

The research found that 79 per cent of Irish smokers intend to quit, two in five have set a goal to quit for 28 days, while five per cent of former smokers started again during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Martina Blake, national lead, HSE Tobacco Free Ireland Programme, said: “Most people who smoke want to quit but for many the idea of quitting can seem impossible. We know however, that smoking isn’t just an unhealthy habit that you need to break. There are the physical cravings for nicotine, the psychological dependence and the emotional dependence, which all need to be worked on when quitting.”

HSE Quit Service

She added: “The HSE Quit Service is here to help by providing the tools and supports to make it possible. This practical support and resources give the best chance of making it to Day 28 and once you reach that, you are well on the way to long-term success and the benefits of a smoke-free life.”

Successful quitter Sandra Whelan, who is off cigarettes for seven weeks after 40 years of smoking, with help from the Quit Service, offers this advice: “I have shocked myself, after 40 years of smoking I have stopped smoking since November 2nd.

“It is a fabulous support structure and I would advise any one even contemplating packing in the cigs to give it a chance. Yes I still miss a smoke but I feel so much better and have a huge sense of achievement to boot.

“I would encourage people who smoke to first make the decision that you want to Quit, have that first conversation with the Quit team and they will help you. The support is there and it’s so important but you have to be ready in your head.”