A campaign is underway to try and allow people work a four day week.

The Forsa Trade union has written to the country’s local authorities to ask them to trial the shorter week.

The union then hopes it would move to companies in both the public and private sectors.

“In some segments of the Irish economy we have seen the development of a corrosive “work-first, always-on” culture and a false narrative that working long hours is some kind of badge of honour. This should be challenged head on” said Fórsa campaign director, Joe O’Connor.

O’Connor says the need to turn off from work is even more important given people are continuing to work from home – adding that reduced working hours would allow men take on more responsibility at home, removing the barriers for women to reach senior positions in companies.

“The four-day week may have seemed like a radical notion for many not too long ago. But more and more workers and businesses are now seeing that it is not only achievable, but is a reasonable, rational response to the challenges our society faces today.

“It’s time to work smarter, not longer.”