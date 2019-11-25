Four men were arrested during a planned operation in Athy earlier today.

It follows an incident on Saturday afternoon when Gardai responded to reports of serious public order at a halting site in Athy, Co Kildare.

On arrival, Gardaí discovered a man in his 50s with apparent lacerations to his head and body. He was treated at the scene by Ambulance personnel and taken to Portlaoise Hospital for treatment. He has since been moved to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for further treatment.

Significant damage had also been caused to a 4×4 vehicle belonging to the injured man at the scene. Both the driver’s window and rear window were smashed. The vehicle was removed for forensic and technical examination. A second vehicle discovered close to the scene was seized by investigating Gardaí.

The four men arrested today are aged in their 20s and 30s and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda Stations in Co Kildare.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who can assist in this investigation to contact the incident room at Athy Garda Station 059-8634210 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.