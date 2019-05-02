Fota Wildlife Park welcomes Matheo the sloth

Fota Wildlife Park, home to the world’s fastest land animal, tallest land mammal, and the largest flightless bird is now home the world’s slowest land mammal – the sloth.

Named Matheo, the two-year-old male juvenile Linné’s Two-toed sloth (Choloepus didactylus) was transferred from Wilhelma Zoo, Stuttgart, where he was born.

Pic Darragh Kane

Speaking about the new arrival, Lead Ranger, Kelly Lambe said: “This is the first time we have had a sloth reside in the Park and so far, he’s been settling in exceptionally well. Although they are primarily nocturnal animals – in fact, they can sleep for 15 hours a day easily, he has been quite active so far”

“We are thrilled to welcome Matheo to the collection of animals here in the Tropical House at Fota. We also recently added Seahorses who have been very popular with the public, and we are expecting Matheo the sloth to be equally as popular with visitors”

Sloths are slow-moving, nocturnal creatures that spend 90% of their entire life suspended upside down hanging from trees.

Pic Darragh Kane

The only time sloths descend to the forest floor is to go to the toilet, which they do about once a week.

Matheo has made his home in the Park’s Tropical House, which was opened in June 2016.

For further information see www.fotawildlife.ie