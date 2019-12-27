Fota Island ask the public to name two baby macaque monkeys

Fota Island is asking the public to name two baby macaque monkeys – the last births of the decade at the Cork wildlife park.

The two new arrivals were unveiled to the public today after their births in September and October.

Macaques are native to Southern India but there are less than 2,500 remaining in the wild.

Teresa Power from Fota Island Wildlife Park says they are lucky to have successful breeding of an endangered species.

“The two new babies at Fota are settling in really well and are fussed over and protected by the whole troop.

“Neither baby has a name yet and we are calling on the public to help us name them both,” she added.

“The two new arrivals bring our troop of Lion-tailed macaques up to 18 and already the babies are starting to explore their surroundings and are often gently pulled back by the tail if they stray too far from their mothers.”