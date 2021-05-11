Former Debenhams workers and their supporters in Waterford city had a four-hour standoff with gardaí last night.

The workers have been manning the picket at the rear of the City Square premises for over thirteen months in an attempt to prevent stock from being taken from the store.

The row centres on fair redundancy packages for the staff, many of whom had worked for the defunct chain for decades.

Last night the situation came to a head when the stock was removed on behalf of liquidators KPMG.

Protestors claim gardaí forcibly removed them from the picket line.

However, Waterford gardai say they engaged with protestors on foot of a High Court order.

They say everyone was compliant and the stock removal passed off without incident.

Image: Former Debenhams workers on the picket line outside Cork store.