By Joleen Murphy

A former Sinn Féin Councillor has just been charged with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

Jonathan Dowdall, with an address on the Navan Road, Dublin 7, appeared before the Special Criminal Court a few minutes ago.

Mr Byrne was shot dead during a boxing weigh-in at the Dublin hotel on February 5th 2016.

Mr Dowdall was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the court again in June.