By Tom Tuite

Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven, who has been charged with 17 child abuse offences in Ireland and outside the State, has been unable to take up bail.

The 58-year-old was arrested at his home at Adelaide Street, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin last week. Conditional bail in his own bond of €500 with a requirement for a €10,000 independent surety had been set on October 1st.

Mr Creaven faced his second hearing when he appeared at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday. He was still in custody.

Judge Victor Blake noted the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment and a book of evidence needed to be completed.

Detective Garda Johanna Doyle, who is attached to the Online Child Exploitation Unit, has sent the file to the DPP, a State solicitor told the court.

It was a “large and significant file” and the case was at stage one, the prosecution said.

Defence counsel Sharon Rossiter told the court there was consent to a four-week adjournment.

Mr Creaven, wearing a grey tracksuit and a mask, did not address the court, but spoke briefly to his barrister.

Judge Blake remanded the unemployed former broadcaster in continuing custody with consent to bail to appear again on November 4th next for a book of evidence to be served.