The boss of RTE’s being asked to appear before the Oireachtas communications committee after some leading presenters broke Covid guidelines.

Top stars like Miriam O’Callaghan were pictured last week at a retirement event, with no face-masks and not social-distancing.

Committee chairperson Niamh Smyth says director-general Dee Forbes needs to explain how the incident happened.

But former RTE broadcaster Charlie Bird says it’s being blown out of proportion.