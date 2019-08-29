Ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland senior football final between Dublin and Kerry, Kerry storyteller Killian Burns, a two-time All-Ireland medal-winning has penned a poem.
The cornerback, who was with The Kingdom in 1997 and 2000, has titled it ‘Stopping The Drive For Five’ and performed it recently Killian at O’Connor’s Pub, Cloghane.
It includes a priest’s sermon, references to Diarmuid Connolly’s US visa, bottled water, referee David Gough and even a dream sequence where ace Dublin attacker Con O’Callaghan goes out to stud in Kerry.
Speaking about the match Killian said: ‘Yerra, we live in hope in Kerry. We all know the facts and the mountain to climb on Sunday. The difference between hope and despair is how you decide to tell the story. This is a story of acknowledging the facts but being hopeful of the outcome.
Regardless of the outcome, Kerry’s position as bastions of Gaelic football is secure