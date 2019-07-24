Barnardos, with the support of Dell Technologies along with Former Grand Slam winner and Barnardos Ambassador, Jenny Murphy today launched their local call for volunteers in Dublin.

The children’s charity, who work with more than 17,600 children each year and has centres across Dublin, needs valuable volunteers for their National Collection Day, kindly supported by Dell, on September 13th.

By shaking a bucket or joining an in-store bag pack for just two hours, each volunteer can raise up to €100 for vulnerable children in their community. People can register here.

Speaking at the launch Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly stated “Barnardos National Collection Day is always a very special day for us, not least because we see the mammoth support we have in communities across the country. Each and every volunteer has made a difference and can continue to do so by joining us again on September 13th.”

To volunteer on Friday 13th September please call 01-7080418. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.barnardos.ie.