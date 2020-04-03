Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone is set to become a father for the fourth time at 89-years-of-age.

Bernie’s wife, Fabiana Flosi, who is 45 years his junior, is expecting a baby boy this summer.

The birth would see Ecclestone run just a few years shy of the record for the world’s oldest father, which is reportedly held by retired Indian wrestler Ramjit Raghav, who fathered a child at 96.

“Like all parents, we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy,” Fabiana told Swiss newspaper Blick yesterday.

Bernie, who is set to turn 90 in October already has a daughter who is 65-years-old.

Another happy anniversary ❤️#love



The couple now live on a Brazilian farm north of São Paulo, where Fabiana runs a coffee plantation.

Bernie retired as F1 chief executive in 2017.