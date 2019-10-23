This weekend is set to be a chilly one with temperatures in the South East taking a significant tumble.

However, things could take a turn for the worse with Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly suggesting the possibility of sleet and snow in parts this Friday.

Supporting this are today’s MetDesk charts which forecast 1cm of snow per hour in higher parts of the South East, with a light dusting of 0.5cm in lower land areas between 12-3 pm.

Latest GFS persists with heavy rain in Southeast Friday and risk of sleet on higher ground in midlands with some snow possible on mountains. pic.twitter.com/UBUfLVBBwz — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) October 23, 2019

Still, any certainty of the white stuff falling is still some way off with Met Éireann predicting cold temperatures and heavy rain across Friday.

Image: MetDesk