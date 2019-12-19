It looks like you’ll need to wrap up when heading out and about on Christmas Day.
Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly has forecasted a return of cold and settled weather for December 25th.
Taking to Twitter earlier today, Alan said: “A cold settled Christmas Day anyone? Well latest weather model updates are pointing that way.”
A cold settled Christmas Day anyone?
Well latest weather model updates are pointing that way🤞 pic.twitter.com/BZKFMV398A
— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 19, 2019
The prediction aligns nicely with Met Éireann’s forecast, which is for a bright and sunny day with highs of 8 degrees Celsius.
While there’s no mention of a white Christmas just yet, it does improve the chances.
Paddy Power is currently giving odds of 4/1 for snow in Dublin on Christmas Day.