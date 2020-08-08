Met Éireann has forecast a sun-drenched weekend for the country after recent weeks of clouds and rain.

The coming week will be one of the hottest on record this year, with temperatures set to remain well above 20 degrees for its majority.

Long stretches of sunshine are expected today, which will be warm and dry. Temperatures will reach 24 degrees with pleasant breezes on the coast.

Further sunshine can be expected tomorrow, which is forecast to see temperatures soar to 26 degrees on another warm and dry day. The midlands and south Leinster can expect to enjoy the highest temperatures throughout the island.

A Met Éireann forecaster said today would see “any lingering patches of mist or fog soon clearing to leave a warm and dry day with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees with light breezes, but temperatures a little cooler along coasts due to onshore sea breezes.

“Sunday will be warm and mainly dry with sunny spells. An isolated light shower may develop in Ulster. Highest temperatures of 20 to 26 degrees, warmest in the midlands and south Leinster with light variable breezes.”

The coming week will continue to be warm with little rain, though Monday will be cooler with temperatures hitting around 14 degrees. Leinster and Ulster can also expect heavy or thundery showers on Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will improve again from Tuesday, set to remain above 20 degrees for most of what will be a warm and dry week.

However, Friday and next weekend look more unsettled with showers becoming heavy and more widespread and temperatures sinking back to the high teens and low 20s.

Water Safety

With temperatures set to soar, Irish Water Safety is reminding people to take care.

As many people head to beaches, rivers and lakes to cool down, the organisation is appealing to people to only swim at life guarded waterways, which are listed on watersafety.ie.

CEO John Leech says swimmers need to be mindful that we are just coming out of a new moon, ripcurrents are particularly common along coastlines this weekend.