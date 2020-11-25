Football legend Diego Maradona has died.
It’s being reported the football legend suffered a heart attack at his home just two weeks after leaving hospital where he underwent surgery on a blot clot in his brain.
Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.
He was responsible for the infamous ‘Hand of God’ that eliminated England from the 1986 tournament.
The footballing legend captained his country to World Cup victory in 1986 in Mexico which is regarded to be the pinnacle of his illustrious career.
He played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona among others and was adored by millions for his brilliant skills aswell as winning two Serie A titles.
