People are being warned not to consume a weight loss capsule which has been seized in Ireland.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland says the capsule contains a substance which is not intended for human consumption.

A quantity of them have been seized following an intelligence-led investigation by the FSAI, in cooperation with other State agencies.

2,4-dinitrophenol (DNP) has been abused as a ‘fat burner’ to achieve rapid weight loss through accelerating the metabolism, with a number of fatalities recorded from its use.

#FoodAlert Recall of Weight Loss Capsules containing 2,4-Dinitrophenol (DNP) sold online. For more on this alert, see: https://t.co/akUnqkwVzv. pic.twitter.com/RjhR0FAWfJ — FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) February 1, 2021

According to the British Medical Journal, “no antidote currently exists and overdose is often fatal despite management based on current recommendations.”

People are being urged not to consume any DNP products sourced online, and are being advised it is a yellow powder.

Image: FSAI