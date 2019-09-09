The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today reported that six Closure Orders were served on food businesses during the month of August for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010.

The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive.

Five Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

Kilkenny Kebabish (Takeaway), 26 Walkin Street, Kilkenny

Super Ketones (Retailer), 76 Prospect Hill, Galway

China City (Restaurant/Café), 29 Thomas Davis Street, Blackpool, Cork

New Kebabish (Takeaway), 9 South Main Street, Youghal, Cork

Celtic Pure (Closed activity: Production of all Spring Waters and Production of Other Waters from Well 3), (Packaged Water), Corcreagh, Shercock PO, Monaghan

Some of the reasons for the Enforcement Orders served in August include: a live mouse was found in a kitchen; a large amount of rodent droppings were found throughout storage areas in a premises; flies were noted throughout a premises and particularly at the vegetable display area; cobwebs and dust were noted on the window sills and windows throughout a kitchen and storage areas; a trolley that was holding a container of raw chicken in the walk-in cold room had rust present on it; the wok station in a kitchen was full of stagnant water and old food debris; the allergen information on a take away food menu was incorrect; no hot water provided for the staff toilet hand wash basin for cleaning; the presence of arsenic in spring waters at levels exceeding the legal maximum.