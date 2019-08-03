The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued a recall of branded bottled waters due to elevated levels of arsenic.

The products in question include: Aldi/ Comeragh (Still and Sparkling), Applegreen (Still), Broderick (Still), Dunnes Stores (Still and Sparkling and Flavoured), Itica (Still), Lidl (Still), Londis (Still), Mace (Still), Macari (Still), Plane (Still), San Marino (Still) and Spar (Still).

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

Consumers are advised not to drink the implicated batches of water.