Flights in and out of three Canary Islands, have been suspended due to a sandstorm.

Gran Canaria, Lanzarote and Tenerife have been hit with winds, carrying sand from the Sahara making visibility very poor.

Passengers are being advised to check with their airline, before travelling to the airport.

Speaking to Beat News, Brian Walsh, a student from Waterford city who is in Lanzarote at the moment, says a strong wind has come with it:

” Yesterday morning when I woke it seemed as though it was really foggy, but as the day progressed we went outside for lunch and it was extremely windy and hazy.

Flights in and out of three Canary Islands have been suspended due to a sandstorm. Brian Walsh a student from Waterford city sent us this picture earlier of what it's like in Lanzarote today. More at https://t.co/BWd8ouxQjR pic.twitter.com/m4a2O7qK7I — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) February 23, 2020

“I don’t want to use the word apocalyptic but that what it’s like when you see it for the first time.”

Repatriation flights are being planned for passengers, when visibility improves.