Caroline Flack’s mother has told an inquest her daughter was ‘seriously let down’ by authorities.

The hearing examining the former Love Island presenter’s death has resumed.

It has revealed the TV personality left a handwritten note to boyfriend Lewis Burton, found by paramedics when they arrived on the scene.

In a statement, her mum Chris, who was with her daughter the weekend before she died, criticised the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service for pursuing a case against her.

In a witness statement, she said: “When I said goodbye to her that day I never dreamt it would be the last time.”

Caroline was due to stand trial for assaulting her boyfriend when she died by suicide in February.