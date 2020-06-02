The body of a five-year-old boy has been recovered in Co. Mayo, after a major search operation.

He was last seen on Lough Mask yesterday evening, and it’s believed he fell out of a dinghy.

The search has now been stood down after his body was found this morning.

The Coast Guard, Civil Defence, Lough Mask Water Rescue and local divers were involved in the search.

Independent local councillor Michael Kilcoyne is expressing his condolences:

“This is terrible news, my heart goes out to his family. I’m devastated to hear this. It’s most traumatic for his family… they are facing a nightmare.”