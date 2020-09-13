The exterior of the five-star hotel adjacent to UCD’s campus in Dublin. Photo via Radisson Blu St Helen’s Hotel on Facebook.

The five-star Radisson Blu St Helen’s Hotel in south Dublin has come up with a novel offer for university students unsure about committing to a long-term student accommodation lease in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hotel, located nearby to the campus of University College Dublin (UCD), is offering student accommodation within its “luxurious” rooms with package prices starting at €500 for a five-night single occupancy stay with breakfast and dinner included.

Five, seven or 28 day packages for single or twin occupancy are on offer while rooms will include complimentary Wifi along with a large desk for work or study.

The Radisson Blu group hotel advertised the offer on its social media for students set to attend UCD in the coming months.

The hotel said its accommodation had the “advantage of no long-term leases, flexibility on when you want to be on-campus and within a few minutes’ walk to UCD.”

Gym and laundry services will be available to students, though likely at an additional cost, while all rooms are ensuite, air-conditioned and come with complimentary parking.