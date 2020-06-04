There have been another five deaths from Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.

That brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 1,664.

An additional 38 new confirmed cases have been reported, bringing the total number of cases to 25,142.

The reproductive rate for Covid-19 has increased slightly for the first time in several weeks, the Health Minister has said.

Simon Harris said the main measuring tools indicated the reproduction number – the number of people an infected person infects – was now between 0.4 and 0.7.

In recent weeks, it has been stable at between 0.5 and 0.6.

Earlier today, the death of one more person with coronavirus in Northern Ireland was announced, taking the total recorded there to 535.

There were another 33 confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 4,773.