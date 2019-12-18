Five men were arrested yesterday after Gardai intercepted a car with a false reg in Carlow.

In the course of operational activity undertaken as part of “Operation Thor” by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), supported by the Emergency Response Unit and Security & Intelligence Section, the car was stopped at Black Bog Road.

Five male occupants of the car were arrested and are currently detained in Garda stations in Kilkenny and Carlow on suspicion of committing burglary. All five males are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984

A high powered car was seized and property believed to be the proceeds of a burglary which was committed a short time earlier was also recovered.

Investigations are continuing.