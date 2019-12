Five people are due before the courts in Carlow this morning following the Garda Operation Thor on Tuesday.

A car with false registration was stopped by Gardaí at Black Bog Road.

Gardaí seized a high powered car and property believed to be the proceeds of a burglary which was committed shortly beforehand.

Five male occupants – one of them a juvenile – were arrested and charged with burglary offences.

They will appear before the district court in Carlow at 10:30am.