By Dean Egan.

Five local electoral areas have a 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate which is more than two-and-a-half times the national average.

The highest rate is in Longford LEA at 567.

Figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that Limerick City East has the next highest rate at 450.

The area in Dublin with the highest infection rate is Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart at 448, while Tullamore in Offaly also has an incidence per 100,000 people of more than 400.

Meanwhile, two areas have an incidence rate of less than five; being Lismore in Waterford, and Macroom in Cork.

When these figures were recorded on Monday, the national rate was just over 161 cases per 100,000 people.