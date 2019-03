Gardai are investigating an armed robbery at a home in Laois which left five people injured.

Four masked men armed with sledgehammers and screwdrivers entered a house in Shaen in Portlaoise just before 10pm last night.

They assaulted two males and three females in the house, and stole jewellery and cash, before fleeing the scene on foot.

One person was hospitalised.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

Share it:













Don't Miss