Five Dublin beaches have been closed to swimmers because of a wastewater leak.

Last night’s heavy rain triggered an overflow, which sent partially-treated sewage into Dublin Bay.

It means Seapoint, Sandycove, the 40 foot, Killiney and Whiterock will be closed until at least 6pm tomorrow evening.

Following this the situation will be reviewed.

Testing has been undertaken early this morning and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council will continue to assess the risk to water quality based on test results and information provided by Irish Water.

Written notices are currently being placed at all dlr bathing locations.

Bathing water results will be published on the County Council website.