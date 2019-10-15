Five people have been arrested in West Dublin as part of an investigation into insurance fraud.

Three men – aged in their 40s, 20s & late teens – and two women – aged in their 40s & late 60s – were arrested today.

The arrests are part of an investigation into more than 20 insurance claims for slips and falls.

Gardaí investigating bogus claims have also raided a number of solicitors offices.

Six high-value cars and Jewellery worth more than €300,000 has been seized along with a substantial amount of documentation and financial records.