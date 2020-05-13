The crew of an Irish trawler got more than what they bargained for after landing a kilo of packaged cannabis yesterday.

The catch was made 120 kilometres off the south coast of Ireland before it was landed at Kilmore Quay, Co. Wexford.

Enquiries are ongoing, while the Gardaí Info twitter account is said to be “trawling for a hook line or some-fin catchy to say after herring about this…”

Needless to say, this comment sparked off something of a pun war between @GardaInfo and the Twitterati…

