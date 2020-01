190 tonnes of marine litter, including nets, plastic and wood, was taken from the sea by Irish fishermen last year.

More than 230 vessels are now involved in the voluntary ‘Fishing for Litter’ scheme, which then sorts and recycles the rubbish where possible.

Of the 12 ports involved, Kilmore Quay took in the most litter in 2019, followed by Castletownbere and then Dunmore East.