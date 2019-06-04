A newly elected Wexford County Councillor has called for greater fairness and common sense in how the Department of Revenue deals with self employed fishermen.

Councillor Jim Codd said that some fishermen are suffering huge mental anguish as a result of constantly changing tax regulations.

Speaking to Beat news about the issue, Councillor Codd says “Fishing crews out of Kilmore Quay often work eighteen hour days. They are incredibly hard working and operating in often dangerous conditions where ones wits are required. They are not accountants and, spending so much time off shore, find it difficult to handle the paperwork involved.”

“Many skippers of fishing vessels are classed as self employed despite simply managing someone else’s boat. Despite asking for their tax to be deducted at source for many years, they are still treated the same as a small business owner. Operating under these restrictions while spending most of your time away from land is just not possible.”

“Recently a series of audits and seemingly harsh treatment of certain skippers by Revenue has left many fishermen in a state of worry. Our fishing communities have already been run into the ground by unrealistic EU quotas and unsympathetic national and local government, and now they are further harassed with penalties and restrictions despite all meeting payment plans to stay compliant.”

“The easiest way to handle this situation is to deduct tax at source for the fishermen who fall into this category. The alternative is putting many local fishing crews out of business and further damaging the sustainability of communities like Kilmore Quay.”

I was contacted with an appaling issue by fishermen in Kilmore Quay this evening. I always suspected that our fishing… Posted by Jim Codd on Tuesday, May 28, 2019