The man who died in a fishing accident off the Wexford coast has been named as Joe Sinnott form Kilmore.

Sinnott who was in his 60s was rescued after the trawler sank last night, but died later in hospital.

A search operation for a second man who was also on the vessel, that was being co-ordinated by the LE Ciara, the RNLI, Coast Guard and local fishing vessels is being scaled down around now.

Rescue co-ordinators say the light is fading and weather conditions are deteriorating.

It comes following a yellow wind warning being issued by Met Éireann for counties Wexford and Waterford, from midnight tonight to 11am tomorrow.