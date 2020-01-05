A fisherman has died and a major search is taking place for a second man, after a boat sank last night off the south-east coast.

The alarm was raised at around 10:30pm, when the trawler got into difficulty south of Hook Head.

Lifeboats and the Rescue 117 helicopter were tasked, and a man in his 60s was recovered.

The man who is understood to be a local to the area, was taken to hospital but has since passed away.

The RNLI, Coast Guard, Navy and local fishing vessels are all involved in the search for the second man.