The first Pfizer BioNtech vaccine jab is set to be administered on December 30.

The announcement was made by Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly at a COVID press briefing this afternoon.

The Taoiseach also confirmed that Ireland is set to receive almost 10,000 doses of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine on St. Stephen’s Day.

A second shipment of “several tens of thousands of doses” is set to land in early January.

Micheal Martin added by saying the vaccine rollout will happen as quickly as possible “but we will still need to be cautious.”

The positive development comes as the country is set to return to Level 5 restrictions under the Government’s plan for living with Covid-19, following a Cabinet meeting this morning.

The new restrictions will take effect from Christmas Eve until January 12th, 2021 to “aggressively and head on” meet the threat presented by rising Covid-19 cases.

