Kilkenny is reported to have its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

A patient is believed to have tested positive for the virus at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny city.

Carlow Live reports that staff at St. Luke’s were briefed this morning.

We’re working to establish further detail with regard to the case.

As of 6pm on Thursday there were 70 confirmed cases in the Republic, with one death.

More cases are expected to be announced later this evening.