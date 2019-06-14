The first annual Waterford Motor Show rolls into town this weekend.

Brought to you by the Waterford News and Star, the event will take place in WIT Arena, Carriganore, Waterford, Saturday and Sunday June 15th and 16th.

It will showcase a multitude of brand new models, the best that 192 has to offer and plenty of fun for the family.

The all-electric Audi e-tron will be available, along with the award-winning Audi A7 Sportback which recently won 2019 World Luxury Car.

Sales Manager with the Waterford News & Star Eamon O’Sullivan says that Motor Show was born of a huge surge in interest for new motor vehicles in the last two years.

“In speaking to dealers and car owners alike over the past 3-4 years it was clear that a show on this scale was absolutely needed,” Eamon said. “Until the WIT Arena arrived, there really wasn’t a suitable venue in Waterford but now the time and the venue are absolutely right.”

Eamon says that the show will have something for everyone, from car dealers to enthusiasts and potential car buyers.

“There’s going to be over a hundred new models on show and the real car enthusiasts will be able to check them out, chat to dealers and hopefully get a good deal while they’re at it,” Eamon said. “On Sunday, we’ll have supervised face painting and bouncy castle for the kids so the adults will have plenty of time to check out the latest 192 models and offers.”

Beat 102-103 will be broadcasting from the show from 11am-3pm on Saturday, June 15 and WLRfm will be there from 1pm-4pm on Sunday, June 16 so you can expect all the usual fun, competitions and goody bags that go hand in hand with their outside broadcasts.

Sunday, June 16 also happens to be Father’s Day and WIT Arena will be serving hot food, soup, panini’s, ciabatta’s and sanwiches along with there outdoor Market Gazebo serving drinks, snacks ice-creams, hot dogs and gourmet burgers all weekend so if you’re looking for something different to do with the car lover in your life, the Waterford Motor Show might just be the ticket.

“It’s really going to be a fantastic weekend, and something that we can definitely see growing, year on year,” Eamon added. “There’s a real feeling around Waterford right now that the city is about to take off, and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to bring a high-quality Motor Show to the region at just the right time.”

The opening times are Saturday June 15th 10am – 5pm and Sunday June 16th 11am – 5pm.

Admission is free.