A serving Tipperary fireman has been charged with possessing almost 80,000 euro worth of cocaine, which was discovered at Nenagh Fire Station two years ago.

40-year old Michael Morgan, along with co-accused, 33-year old John Walsh, appeared before Nenagh District Court this afternoon.

They were each charged with possessing cocaine for sale or supply, and with possessing cocaine worth over 13,000 euro.

Both were remanded on bail to appear in court again next April.