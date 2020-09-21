Gardaí have seized a semi-automatic firearm, ammunition, €300,000 worth of cocaine and arrested a man following searches at a number of locations in west Dublin.

The searches took place over the weekend and formed part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

The Bureau was assisted by additional personnel assigned to a local drug unit at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The arrested male, aged 29, is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said: “An Garda Síochána continues to target those who are suspected to be involved in organised and serious crime and to attempt to locate and seize, the drugs they intend to sell within our communities and firearms they possess for the purpose of inflicting harm on others.”