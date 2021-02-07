A major blaze that broke out in Wexford Town centre this morning has been brought under control.

The blaze happened near South Main Street Car Park at around 9am.

5 units of the Fire Brigade were called to the scene near South Main Street Car Park at around 9am.

Local residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Speaking to Beat News, David Minogue, Head of Communications for Wexford County Council has said he is happy there is no injuries:

‘It’s a significant fire, we currently have five perhaps even six fire units attending the blaze.’

‘Absolutely no injuries, a number of people in the building were vacated.’

‘Gardaí are at the scene along with members of Wexford County Council to help manage the traffic in the area.’

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The blaze has been brought under control in #Wexford. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/nMwKNkblhc — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) February 7, 2021