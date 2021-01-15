Emergency services are at the scene of a blaze in Kilmeaden, Co Waterford.

The fire broke out at Kilmeaden Fast Food next to the Sweep Garage shortly after 11 o’clock this morning.

Two units of the Fire Service from Tramore and Portlaw were first to arrive.

They have since been joined by a hydraulic platform and another fire appliance from Waterford City.

The road through Kilmeaden is closed to traffic, Gardaí are appealing to people to avoid the area.

Image: Google Streetview, Kilmeaden Fast Food prior to today’s fire